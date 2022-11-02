Santa Rosa double-shooting victims still in critical condition

Two victims shot this past weekend following an argument that became physical, remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition, according to Santa Rosa police.

Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin declined to identify them, but added that he anticipates investigators will likely release more details about the incident either Thursday or Friday.

At about 9 p.m. Oct. 28, police received a report that at least one person had suffered a serious gunshot wound in the area of Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard.

As reponding police officers were tending to the injured individual, a second victim was found in the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, police said.

The victims told police the shooting occurred there.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, Mahurin said.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party through the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

