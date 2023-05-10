Santa Rosa’s popular Wednesday Night Market is slated to begin its season this week — for real this time.

The popular downtown market, which runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 9, was initially set to return for the season May 3 but was canceled just hours before the event due to rain and cooler conditions.

On Wednesday, the high temperature will reach about 70 degrees and skies will remain clear, according to the National Weather Service.

Each week, local vendors display their wares ― ranging from vintage clothing to fresh produce ― as people browse, grab some food and listen to live music. This week, the soul and rock-and-roll group The Harvest Band is scheduled to perform.

What’s on tap tonight at Wednesday Night Market? $7 Beers and $9 Wines #wednesdaynightmarket #supportlocal Posted by Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

