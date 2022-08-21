Santa Rosa driver arrested after police find ‘ghost gun’ in vehicle

A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Santa Rosa police discovered a loaded “ghost gun” in his vehicle during a traffic stop, officials said.

Kevin Joan Florencio Heredia of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County Jail following the 5:25 p.m. traffic stop in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue, according to police.

During the stop, Florencio Heredia told officers he did not have a driver’s license and was in possession of a handgun, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release.

Police seized the firearm and found that it was a 9mm “ghost gun” with no serial number. Such guns can be built at home from kits ordered online and, because they have no serial numbers, they can’t be traced.

Buyers don’t need to pass background checks to get them.

Florencio Heredia was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded gun not registered to him and possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle.

