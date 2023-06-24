Santa Rosa driver arrested after police find unregistered gun in car

Santa Rosa police arrested a 24-year-old man after finding a loaded unregistered gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over a car around 8:15 a.m. Friday near a shopping center off Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road in southeast Santa Rosa for several mechanical violations, according to the department.

Inside the car, officers found open containers of suspected marijuana and loose leaf cannabis on the center console, police said.

A 2-year-old child, who was later picked up by the mother, was also in the car.

The driver, Miguel Joseph Ramirez, of Santa Rosa, was asked to step out of the car so police could search the vehicle and he informed officers there was a gun in the glove box.

Police secured the gun, which was not registered.

Ramirez was arrested for multiple firearms offenses, including possession of a loaded and unregistered gun and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and child endangerment.

