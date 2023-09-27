Santa Rosa driver pleads not guilty in fatal River Road hit-and-run

A Santa Rosa woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a fatal hit-and-run involving a young man who was walking along River Road late last month.

Alyssa Whitten, 35, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 for a judge to decide whether there’s enough evidence for her to stand trial, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

She’s charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, destroying or concealing evidence and driving without a license.

Her attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Whitten is accused of killing Cloverdale resident Oswaldo Mario-Rogelio Cardenas, Jr., 18, as he and two friends walked alongside River Road about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27.

They had just gone fishing when Cardenas was struck by a Buick Enclave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Its driver stopped briefly before driving off and Cardenas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family of Cardenas, who was a member of the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, later gathered for a vigil at the spot he was killed.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the Buick and spent days searching for it before it was found Aug. 30.

It was fully engulfed in flames on Llano Road west of Santa Rosa, according to the CHP.

Investigators said Whitten was identified as the registered owner of the Enclave, which matched witness descriptions and had matching crash damage from the hit and run.

She was arrested Sept. 1 at her home and remains in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

