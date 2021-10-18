Santa Rosa drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in prison

A 39-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Monday after admitting trying to sell more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine.

Edgar Ortega Aguilar pleaded no contest in August to felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell, a statement from the District Attorney’s Office said. Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge sentenced him to 16 years and four months in prison on Monday.

Santa Rosa police arrested Ortega Aguilar in February after finding 65 pounds of the illegal stimulant locked in a safe inside his northwest Santa Rosa home. It was packaged in 18 gallon-sized zipper bags.

The search of a second home where Ortega-Aguilar rented a room turned up more than $23,000 in cash, more meth and scales and packaging materials, police said at the time. The cash was forfeited to the state, the statement said.

“This sentence reflects the danger posed by dealers moving large amounts of illegal narcotics,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the statement. “Our families and friends are at risk when these drugs hit the street. We will always advocate for and support substance abuse treatment. But we will also advocate for significant consequences for drug peddlers.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.