Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint scheduled for this weekend

The Santa Rosa Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint over the weekend, they announced, hoping to take impaired drivers off the streets.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from Saturday 6 p.m. to Sunday 2 a.m., according to a news release.

The location will be determined based on data of impaired driving-related crashes.

The checkpoint program is funded by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” the department said in the release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The police emphasized that impaired driving includes driving under the influence of marijuana as well as some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs which may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the news release.

There have been 116 DUI-related arrests so far this year, according to city arrest records.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.