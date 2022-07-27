Subscribe

Santa Rosa DUI collision leads to ‘ghost gun’ and drugs, police say

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2022, 4:39PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A traffic collision led Santa Rosa police to a 19-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a “ghost gun” and drugs Monday morning.

Santa Rosa resident Luis Fajardo Melgoza was arrested in the 2000 block of Pinercrest Drive, where the collision was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers found a Honda Accord that overturned after hitting a parked Toyota Camry, which had major damage, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Fajardo did not have major injuries and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.

During the investigation, police learned the suspect may be making “ghost guns,” which are weapons made of various parts and don’t have serial numbers.

They searched his home in the 2000 block of Pioneer Way and found the gun with a high-capacity magazine along with cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

Fajardo Melgoza is also suspected of possessing drugs and a gun, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette