Santa Rosa DUI collision leads to ‘ghost gun’ and drugs, police say

A traffic collision led Santa Rosa police to a 19-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a “ghost gun” and drugs Monday morning.

Santa Rosa resident Luis Fajardo Melgoza was arrested in the 2000 block of Pinercrest Drive, where the collision was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers found a Honda Accord that overturned after hitting a parked Toyota Camry, which had major damage, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Fajardo did not have major injuries and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.

During the investigation, police learned the suspect may be making “ghost guns,” which are weapons made of various parts and don’t have serial numbers.

They searched his home in the 2000 block of Pioneer Way and found the gun with a high-capacity magazine along with cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

Fajardo Melgoza is also suspected of possessing drugs and a gun, police said.

