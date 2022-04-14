Santa Rosa DUI suspect crashes into coffee shop

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving after he crashed into a coffee shop in northwest Santa Rosa early Thursday, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department got a call saying that a man was trapped in a car after he crashed into Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a cafe at 140 Stony Point Road, according to a Nixle alert.

Santa Rosa firefighters extricated the driver, who was the only person inside the car, they said.

The driver, Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa, was hospitalized for his injuries, officials said.

Officers determined Comez was speeding west on West Ninth Street when he did not make a curve and drove over a grass berm and through the coffee shop parking lot, striking a tree, causing the vehicle to spin and crash into the glass storefront, according to the release.

Someone thought they could park in our lobby at 2:30am. No one was hurt but we will be doing som cleaning today Posted by Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii on Thursday, April 14, 2022

On Thursday, the coffee shop said in a Facebook post that no one was hurt. Store employee Cody Deatherage said they’re not open today, but they hope to be done cleaning and open by Friday.

The collision caused major damage to the car and the storefront, according to authorities.

Comez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the release.

