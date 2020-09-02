Santa Rosa elevates planning official to assistant manager post

Santa Rosa has elevated a longtime planning official to the position of interim assistant city manager while separately eliminating another top role that has been vacant for months.

Clare Hartman, the deputy planning director, will serve as interim assistant city manager effective Sunday following the departure of David Guhin, who is leaving Santa Rosa government for an executive role with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

Hartman has been with the city for more than two decades and had served as deputy planning director for the past six years, city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said. Hartman’s scope of influence has included the rollout of legal recreational cannabis in Santa Rosa as well as planning efforts focused on downtown development and rebuilding from the 2017 fires.

Hartman will join Jason Nutt as one of two assistant city managers under City Manager Sean McGlynn. Information on any change to her salary was not immediately available.

McGlynn promoted Nutt, who oversees transportation and public works, and former finance director Chuck McBride to assistant city manager roles last year as part of a reorganization of city government.

McBride left the city earlier this year for a finance role with the Marin Municipal Water District. The City Council on Tuesday reclassified his former position to remove the assistant city manager designation.

Editor’s Note: Hartman's appointment is effect Sept. 6. An earlier version of this article misstated her first day as assistant city manager.