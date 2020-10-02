Santa Rosa employee dies after being electrocuted

A Santa Rosa Water worker was electrocuted and died Wednesday afternoon while working on an energized subpanel, state and city officials said.

The death was reported about 1 p.m. near the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Llano Road, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Lucas Brown said.

Cal/OSHA, the state agency that investigates serious workplace injuries and deaths, was notified of the fatality by “an outside source,” or someone other than the city of Santa Rosa, Brown said.

The employee, who Brown could not name, died at the scene, he added. The agency does not provide the names of people whose deaths or injuries they are investigating, he said.

In a statement, Santa Rosa officials said an employee who died on the job Wednesday was a member of the city’s water department. Santa Rosa spokeswoman Adriane Mertens declined to share additional information about the incident Wednesday night.

Calls made Thursday afternoon to Mertens and the director of Santa Rosa’s Water Department, Jennifer Burke, seeking more information about the death were not returned by the evening.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the employee’s family,” the city’s statement said Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office had not released the employee’s name as of Thursday evening.

Cal/OSHA will investigate the employee’s death, Brown said. At the end of their review, investigators with the state agency can recommend changes and issue citations if they find workplace safety violations.

That was the case last last month, when Cal/OSHA fined the Santa Rosa Police Department $32,000, citing the department’s failure to safeguard its employees from the coronavirus pandemic in March and April.

Among the violations found by state regulators was that the department did not report the death of one of its nine employees who tested positive for the virus to Cal/OSHA within the appropriate time frame, as is required by state law.

State regulators learned about the death of the employee, Police Detective Marylou Armer, through media reports, Cal/OSHA said.

No appeal had been filed in that case as of Thursday afternoon, Cal/OSHA said.

