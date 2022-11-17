Santa Rosa endorses long-term plan to tackle homelessness

Santa Rosa council members have signed off on a long-term roadmap meant to guide the city’s response to rising homelessness, one of the city’s most pressing crises.

The 39-page strategic plan notes homelessness in the city is up 13% over the past two years and identified shortfalls that have hampered Santa Rosa’s response.

Housing officials hope to reduce homelessness to “functional zero” by 2027, which they’ve acknowledged is a lofty goal. That would mean homelessness can be prevented in most cases and, when it does occur, it is rare and brief.

There are approximately 1,650 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Rosa, just over half of the total homeless population in Sonoma County, according to a February count.

Not in the plan though are the specific steps the city will take over the next five years to reach that goal and what it will cost to make it happen.

Santa Rosa and Sonoma County together spent an unprecedented $44 million just on housing homeless people at pandemic shelter sites in the first 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. That spending contributed to a 550% increase in the region’s total expenditure on homelessness over the past two fiscal years.

The council approved the new plan 6-0 on Tuesday with Mayor Chris Rogers, who is attending the United Nations climate conference in Egypt, absent.

The blueprint comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom has pressured cities and counties to show better gains on curbing homelessness.

Earlier this month, his administration paused the latest round of state funding until local jurisdictions show they are on track to meet more aggressive goals. About $8.5 million requested jointly by Sonoma County and a coalition local cities was affected by that move.

The plan identifies broad strategies to address gaps in resources and services and calls for more data sharing and collaboration between Sonoma County and its nine cities.

Kelly Kuykendall, the city’s homeless services manager, said the strategic plan “is a start.”

“It’s a framework to help guide us moving forward to make decisions on where and how we’re making investments in homeless services,” she said. “It’s not the answer.”

Housing officials will next create an implementation plan.

Homelessness in the city rose from 1,461 people in 2020, a sharper jump than overall homelessness countywide, which grew 5% to an estimated 2,893 residents.

“This large increase underscores the need for the city to invest in strategies to assist people experiencing homelessness to become stably housed,” according to the strategic plan.

Work on the plan began in March and included an analysis of existing services, interviews with people experiencing homelessness, and input from services providers, businesses and residents.

Devon Stoddard, a program manager with Catholic Charities, cleans inside a living space used recently to quarantine residents with Covid-19 at the Sam Jones Hall in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

The assessment identified gaps in consistent availability of shelter space. The city’s largest shelter, Samuel Jones Hall, underwent an expansion in 2021 to 213 spaces, but even then its space has been stretched at times of greatest need.

The report also found a shortage of rapid rehousing services where people receive short-term assistance like rent subsidies until they’re stably housed, a shortage of permanent supportive housing where people receive long-term help and intensive case management and affordable housing.

A three-year model found that if the number of rapid rehousing slots available increased, additional permanent supportive housing units opened, the length of time people needed services was reduced and resources currently prioritized for families were shifted to individuals, the city could serve more people annually.

The analysis showed that the changes, coupled with existing shelter space, would provide the capacity to house the majority of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

Feedback from stakeholders also called for increased access to health care, mental and behavioral health services and substance use programs — and for the city to address the overall impact of homelessness on the broader community.

Initial steps in the first year of the plan call for the city to make improvements to programs and services at Sam Jones Hall.

Other steps include partnering with health care and social service providers to provide mobile services to people in camps and addressing the impact of encampments on surrounding neighborhoods. The city will evaluate the effectiveness of the safe parking program that opened on Stony Point Road in March to people living out of their cars and RVs.

Kuykendall acknowledged it will take a significant financial investment to reach the city’s goal but she didn’t anticipate a spike in the city’s annual spending on homeless services. The city spends approximately $5 million annually on street outreach, emergency shelter and housing assistance, according to the city.

The city will seek other funding sources and grants to meet goals, such as a state grant to help with camp management and another program that could help pay for facility improvements at Sam Jones Hall, she said.

“To get to functional zero, it’s going to take way more money than we have,” she said.

Gerry La Londe-Berg, a member of Homeless Action and a 39-year social worker, said while the plan was “another in a long list” of reports, studies and plans adopted across the region since the late 1980s, the advocacy group largely supports the proposal.

He praised the city for working with people who have lived experience to craft the document and for including an equity component in the plan.

Still, he said he wants to see more specific programs and proposals.

He wants more information on how funding for homeless services is used and better data on how many people are being served. Missing from the plan, he said, is what law enforcement's role is in addressing homelessness as officers are often the first contact some people have with the system.

“This is a really complicated issue and the fact that the city is trying is something we can celebrate,” he said. “By and large, I’m very positive.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.