Santa Rosa extends extra paid sick leave mandate for employers amid pandemic

Santa Rosa has again acted to provide expanded pandemic-related sick leave to local workers, though the City Council’s latest program is more temporary and less generous than last year’s version.

The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass a renewed sick leave package requiring City Hall and all private businesses in the city to offer up to 80 additional hours of paid leave to workers who fall ill with COVID-19 or who need to care for someone affected by the pandemic.

“The overall intent is to make sure people don't have to choose between making rent and risking spreading the virus,” Mayor Chris Rogers said in a statement posted to social media after the vote. “By tying it to the tax credits, we also don't have to choose between putting more costs on businesses and taking care of their employees.”

The new requirements will be in effect through March 31, aligning with the availability of federal tax credits to reimburse employers of workers who use the extra leave.

It remains to be seen if President Joe Biden and a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats will extend or expand these benefits, which seek to prevent viral spread by compensating sick workers who avoid workplaces. If that happens, Santa Rosa’s rules would automatically be adjusted to the new or extended baseline.

The sick time came about as result of federal legislation in spring 2020.

Santa Rosa was one of a handful of California cities to pass the extra leave protections last year, broadening worker protections beyond the mandates passed in Washington. When the city did so in July, it removed a cap on benefits available to workers who are not sick with COVID-19 themselves but are taking time off to care for someone affected by the pandemic, such as an ailing relative or a child.

The city’s new program puts that cap back on, allowing compensation for sick workers up to $5,110 and for caretakers up to $2,000. The council’s latest effort also does not replenish workers’ banks of the extra sick time, which can be tapped for a maximum of 80 hours. And it’s not retroactive to cover the period between Jan. 1 and Tuesday during which previous city rules had elapsed.

The council also removed its previous exemption for government workers, meaning that Santa Rosa’s municipal workforce will now be able to access the extra sick leave. And council members also rejected a renewed plea for an exemption on behalf of local health care systems, with an a advocate for local hospitals citing “countless accommodations for employees.”

“As our hospitals continue to lead through this punishing pandemic and confusing vaccine rollout, we ask you for your help by not placing additional administrative burden on hospitals,” wrote Meghan Hardin, a regional vice president with with the Hospital Council of Northern and California California, in late January.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Councilman John Sawyer, a duo that has been particularly focused on pandemic-related economic recovery policies, recommended the city continue applying the requirement on behalf of health care workers. Fleming indicated this could change if the rule threatened the ability of hospitals to properly staff ICU beds.

“I believe that we’re well poised to change course and address it if something comes up,” said Fleming, a clinical social worker.

Previous city sick leave efforts drew some opposition from businesses, which argued that the mandate could hurt already struggling enterprises. This time, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber expressed gratitude to the city for listening to its concerns when putting together its latest version, which includes the lower cap on benefits for caretakers that was present in the original federal law Congress passed last spring.

Employers remain barred from retaliating against employees who want to use the extra sick time, and workers can take their bosses to court if requests for the additional leave are denied.

Data has been limited about the local usage of the extra pandemic sick leave. On Tuesday, city leaders also required employers to provide written notice of their rights under the program. More information is available at srcity.org/3348.

“I understand it’s going to take time and money, but we do need to notify people in the community,“ said Vice Mayor Natalie Rogers.

