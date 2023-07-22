Local first responders, medical personnel, 911 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock are invited to stop into ExtraMile stores in Santa Rosa on Monday for a free cup of coffee and a “thank you” as part of 24/7 Day, held each July 24.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Association of College Stores, this year’s fifth annual nationwide celebration gives a “High 5 for Heroes” with free tokens of gratitude from the convenience store industry, the foundation said in a news release.

For a list of Santa Rosa ExtraMile stores, go here.

“Just like first responders, convenience stores and their workers provide essential services, while also acting as a reliable and safe hub for members of their community to connect, socialize and share,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation, in the news release. “So much of the work that both first responders and convenience store workers do is not seen by the public. This celebration was created to shine a bright light on their service, showing them that we see how much they do and saluting them for their incredible efforts.”

In addition to Monday’s offer, NACS Foundation announced that Anheuser-Busch is getting involved in the celebration by donating a portion of sales, up to $100,000, of Budweiser and Bud Light cases sold through August to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit providing scholarships for spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

For more information, go to 247day.org.