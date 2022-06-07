Santa Rosa eyes new guidelines for parklets as council considers making them permanent

Traffic safety measures, like water barricades and wheel stops that separate traffic from diners, must be incorporated into the design. The parklet should be easily removable for underground utility work or street repairs.

Roofs are discouraged, though overhead umbrellas and canvas covers can be used.

Parklets should feature modular or movable outdoor furniture and the design, materials and colors used should be similar to that of the business.

City staff proposes capping the number of metered spaces that can be used for parklets to 50, which mirrors the number of spaces currently being used for outdoor dining, according to city documents.

Businesses can use as many as two parallel parking spaces or three diagonal or perpendicular parking spaces. They can’t be built in bus zones, in handicap spaces or in no-parking zones.

Under the new program, parklets would be allowed on public streets with a speed limit of 25 mph or less and daily vehicle traffic of fewer than 5,000 cars.

Outdoor dining options that have sprouted in pop-up tents and temporary structures across downtown Santa Rosa could become permanent under a new program the city is considering.

Parklets were established at the onset of the pandemic to allow businesses to expand seating options amid restrictions on indoor dining.

The improvised patios quickly went up at about 20 businesses in the city’s urban core under loose guidelines, but as businesses seek to convert their temporary structures into permanent dining spaces, they’ll have to adhere to stricter requirements.

The regulations will require businesses to go through a more thorough permit process, meet new design standards and ensure parklets are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other requirements.

Leeanna Kane, who owns Ausiello’s 5th Street Grill with her family, said they intend to apply for a permit and are working with an architect and the city on the design.

Kane said outdoor dining was vital to sustaining sales during the pandemic and is still popular even as more people become comfortable sitting inside again. The benefits of a permanent program will extend beyond COVID-19 and could help attract more foot traffic to the area, she said.

“This will be a great asset to downtown,” she said.

The Santa Rosa City Council will consider the new program on Tuesday. If approved, businesses would have until September to apply for a permit to convert their temporary structures into a permanent parklet or remove their outdoor seating.

Similar regulations in Sonoma were met with opposition, with two restaurants in the city’s central plaza removing their parklets following what they described as mixed messaging from the city over design standards and whether the program would be extended indefinitely.

Cadance Allinson, executive director of the Santa Rosa Downtown District, said downtown businesses are largely supportive of the new program. City economic development officials have been working closely with businesses on the guidelines and held informational meetings to gather input and gauge interest, she said.

Of the roughly 10 businesses around Old Courthouse Square that have temporary parklets, all intend to move forward with some sort of expanded sidewalk dining or permanent parklet, she said.

Businesses will need to apply for a permit and the city will review the proposed location and design before signing off on the project. The permit is good for 12 months and must be renewed annually.

The city estimates initial permits and fees could cost between roughly $1,000 and $6,000 depending on the size of the parklet and construction costs. The annual permit renewal fee is $128.

Kane, of Ausiello’s, said the family weighed whether spending money on a new structure was fiscally responsible considering that the new parklet may need to be modified or removed at any moment if the rules were to change or if interest in outdoor dining decreases. They ultimately decided it was worth the investment, she said.

Their planned parklet will be smaller than the space they’re using now and the family hopes to match the aesthetic of the structure to the façade of the restaurant, she said.

Gray Rollin, owner of Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Tap Room, said he also plans to convert his outdoor dining space into a permanent parklet.

Providing additional outdoor seating has helped draw customers and “has been nothing but a positive thing for my restaurant,” he said.

But Rollin worries the cost to build a new structure and the related permits and fees could be too hefty for smaller businesses, especially as gas and other costs go up.

The city estimates initial costs for permits and fees, construction and labor costs could be between $10,000 to $20,000 for businesses, city documents show.

“Businesses don’t just have thousands of dollars laying around,” he said. “I just hope they do the right thing by the businesses and help them as much as they can.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.