Santa Rosa eyes PG&E settlement funds amid fall budget review

Santa Rosa will consider allocating up to $30 million of its 2017 wildfire settlement from PG&E to help shore up city reserves as part of a slate of potential options to improve its tenuous financial situation.

That move, which would use almost a third of the $95 million the city received from the utility company earlier this year, is one of numerous potential budget strategies that will go before the City Council at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 10 weeks after council members adopted the current budget. The city set the mid-September meeting to review year-end balances and to focus more on long-term financial planning, including the use of the PG&E settlement funds.

Other options call for using $20 million, $10 million or none of the PG&E settlement funds, according to a presentation crafted by Management Partners, a firm hired by the city to help with financial matters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. City reports show sharply lower sales tax receipts over the past six months and lousy revenue forecasts for years to come.

Depending on how much the city pulls from the PG&E settlement, its balance of spending cuts and potential revenue hikes could range from zero to $8 million, according to the consultant firm. Its scenarios do do not include an estimated $2.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. The firm crafted 21 budget strategies separate from the PG&E funds to either raise revenue or cut costs.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm on Monday indicated he favors options that are “easy to implement with high impact” and would look to avoid burdening hard-hit businesses with any fee hikes that could further affect their bottom line.

“I’m very hesitant to increase any potential cost to any business doing business in Santa Rosa,” Schwedhelm said.

He acknowledged the city’s recent paid sick leave mandate for private-sector employers and the $15 minimum wage that took effect this summer as reasons he would be reticent to impose more costs on businesses

He noted some in the community may have been on the road to recovery from the 2017 firestorm only to run into the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“So many people that were affected by the Tubbs fire are struggling in this current environment,” Schwedhelm said.

Santa Rosa and Sonoma County together received about a quarter of the funds from a $1 billion deal that PG&E struck last year with local governments in Northern California stemming from the 2017 and 2018 fires. After attorney fees, the sum for Santa Rosa was about $95 million. For Sonoma County, it was $149 million, and the Board of Supervisors last week tapped about $27 million of that money to help cover the budget deficit for county government.

Santa Rosa over the second half of this month is planning to hold virtual meetings about the PG&E settlement funds in fire-affected areas and citywide. The City Council is scheduled to meet about the settlement funds on Oct. 27.

Given the amount of public input the city expects to receive over the next few weeks, Tuesday’s meeting is more likely to generate clues about the council’s stance than any final decisions.

“My imagination about how we’re going to have to proceed is that we’re going to give input to staff,” Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming said on Monday. “It would seem premature to me that we would get it all done tomorrow.”

The City Council already has taken a step to bolster the Santa Rosa’s long-term guaranteed revenue by placing a half-cent sales tax measure on the November ballot. The measure would merge two existing quarter-cent sales tax measures that are set to expire in 2025 and 2027. The new half-cent levy would be on the books until 2031.

Management Partners’ list of potential moves to stabilize the budget includes extending the hiring freeze, hiking cannabis tax rates, converting five sworn police jobs to civilian positions, forgoing merit raises and curbing overtime for city staff and expanding an existing utility tax to cover cellphones, a proposal that Santa Rosa voters rejected in 2014.

The city went into June discussions with a proposed budget that would use nearly drain reserves and maintain a hiring freeze to preserve existing jobs and services. The City Council, after taking feedback and hearing recommendations from city staff, adopted a $437 million budget that included deferral of a slew of public works projects, steering about $10 million to help replenish general fund reserves.

Coupled with savings from the hiring freeze, the city’s reserves are currently projected at $15.3 million of the $178.7 million general fund this year — just over half of where council policy dictates reserves should be.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.