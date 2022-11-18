Santa Rosa and several of its police officers are facing a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a 40-year-old man who died during an arrest one year ago.

The city was served Nov. 3 by the family of Jordon Pas, who died following a Nov. 18, 2021 confrontation in a Roseland cu-de-sac with nine Santa Rosa police officers who were attempting to arrest him.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Matthew Crosbie and officers Jonathan Morgan, Robert Moore and Frank Sedeno, who are also named in the lawsuit, were served Nov. 2.

The 12-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges wrongful death, excessive force, negligence, emotional distress, assault and battery and violation of civil rights to a familial relationship.

"Jordon Pas did not pose an immediate threat to defendants,“ the lawsuit states in describing the excessive force allegation. ”He did not commit a crime. Pas suffered a mental health episode. Officers successfully detained Pas after Officer Morgan used a less lethal stun gun on him. However, officers then tackled Mr. Pas to the ground. Sergeant Crosbie pushed Pas’ head into the ground. Officer Moore and and Officer Sedeno shifted their weight onto his back. Officer Morgan unnecessarily stunned Mr. Pas a second time resulting in his death.“

City Attorney Sue Gallagher said Thursday that Santa Rosa city leaders have not yet discussed the matter in closed session. She said she could not comment further on the ongoing litigation.

The family’s Oakland-based attorney, John Burris, did not return requests for comment.

In August, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges would not be filed against the Santa Rosa police officers involved in the encounter with Pas.

The Santa Rosa Police Department also concluded in an internal investigation that all personnel at the scene that morning had acted within the parameters of department protocol.

Police body camera footage from the Nov. 18, 2021 incident was released a month later.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., residents reported hearing gunfire and seeing an armed man on Inglewood Drive, who was later seen on Peach Court, which is parallel to Inglewood.

According to a 19-page report by the DA’s Office, a Peach Court homeowner heard five or six gunshots and, from his upstairs bedroom window, saw Pas jump on and slide across the hood of a Honda sedan before firing a gun into the air and running across the street.

The DA’s report stated that witnesses told investigators Pas had been using drugs shortly before the encounter with police.

The homeowner said Pas appeared to be talking erratically to himself before jumped a white picket fence into some grass and went out of sight. He came back into view but no longer carried the gun, the homeowner added.

Nine officers confronted Pas on Peach Court. He was not carrying a gun, but he had a large rock, which was later described as a landscape paver.

Authorities said police deployed a stun gun at least twice, while attempting to put Pas in handcuffs.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan deployed the stun gun each time, while Crosbie, Sedeno and the other officers held Pas to the ground.

Pas lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

In June, a Sonoma County Coroner’s investigation ruled Pas died from “cardiac arrest in (a) setting of physical struggle with law enforcement, application of conducted electrical weapon, and acute cocaine intoxication.”

The sergeant and eight officers were placed on administrative leave, but returned to work after two weeks.

