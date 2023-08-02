A Santa Rosa family of five was displaced Tuesday night after a fire sparked in their apartment, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 8:20 p.m. to multiple calls regarding an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, which had initially been reported as smoke near the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Corby Avenue, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7194459&lat=38.41630019999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters, who were in the area after extinguishing a dumpster fire nearby, arrived at the on-fire fourplex in under four minutes.

They saw flames coming through two windows of a second-story apartment and extending into the attic. Smoke was coming from all of the attic vents, Dahl said.

UPDATED DETAILS: *Structure Fire - Kenton Court* At 8:41pm last night, the Santa Rosa Fire Department received several... Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Crews got the flames under control in about 20 minutes, after hosing down the flames and cutting holes in the roof so heat and smoke could escape.

All of the occupants left the apartment as the fire grew in one of the bedrooms. The blaze triggered the evacuation of the entire four-unit building.

One man was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, Dahl said.

A family of three adults and two kids living in the apartment where the fire originated was displaced. The American Red Cross assisted them with finding a place to stay and other needs.

The roof above the second upstairs apartment had been slightly damaged as firefighters checked to see if the fire had spread. The other units did not sustain any damage.

Occupants of the three other apartments were able to return after gas and electric, which were turned off during firefighting, were restored to their units.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the flames, which began in a bedroom, but it appears to be accidental, said Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.