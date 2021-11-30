Santa Rosa family featured on ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

Local fans of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” may be familiar with one of the ABC show’s most recent winners.

A Santa Rosa family won $50,000 on an episode of the reality TV competition, which judges four holiday displays in one state each episode. Tim Berndt and his family were praised for their elaborate railroad-themed display at their Drury Lane home, which includes a life-sized train circling a railroad, a Ferris wheel, and cookie and snow globe factories.

Each component of the family’s “North Pole Express” train is handmade and interactive.

“Everything here has been made by me or the family,” Tim Berndt, who owned a steel fabrication shop for about 40 years, said on the show.

The Berndts transformed a treadmill into a conveyer belt to create the snow globe factory. The cookie factory, which operates like a vending machine, was stocked with about 1,500 homemade cookies.

Berndt first created the train in 1986 and modeled it after a favorite childhood toy, he said.

The mechanical components impressed judge Carter Oosterhouse, who told ABC7 that the display had “some of the most creative DIY moments we’ve ever seen.”

“When you see people make these out of old car parts and mechanical machinery, it’s just so, so fun because you know they’re doing it for the right reason,” he said.

The episode aired on Monday and is available to stream on Hulu.