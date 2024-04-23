Santa Rosa woman convicted of laundering money in federal drug investigation

A Santa Rosa woman was convicted this month in United States federal court in Boston for her role in a New England drug trafficking operation led by her husband.

Christina Lua, 50, pleaded not guilty on April 4 to one count of money laundering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $500,000 when sentenced July 12.

Federal officials say Lua helped her husband, Reshat Alkayisi, launder proceeds from his marijuana and methamphetamine sales across New England.

Investigators discovered a marijuana grow with “hundreds of marijuana plants” and recovered 160 pounds of meth and numerous guns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An investigation began in October 2020 and 11 people, including Alkayisi and Lua, have been charged in the case.

Alkayisi, a 62-year-old Rhode Island resident, pleaded guilty on April 2 to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking; and money laundering.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi