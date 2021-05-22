Santa Rosa felon suspected of possessing meth, guns

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing a pound of methamphetamine and several guns and ammunition, deputies said.

Anthony Glenn Smith, 47, was arrested on Gobar Lane, a short residential street off Fulton Road in northwest Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives took Smith into custody while serving a search warrant, officials said. They confiscated several items inside Smith’s home and vehicles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, confiscated items included the packaged methamphetamine, two guns, ammunition and two frames for “ghost guns,” which are weapons that are unfinished and don’t have serial numbers.

The agency reported Smith is prohibited from having guns and ammunition because he’s a felon and has a domestic violence restraining order against him.

The suspect was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, unlawful possession of ammunition, a gun and illegal drugs.

His bail was set at $30,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi