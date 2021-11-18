Santa Rosa filmmaker to share short movie, address World Affairs Council

A Santa Rosa filmmaker who captured the rigors of giving birth in Zambia, an African nation with one of the world’s highest infant mortality rates, is the guest speaker at a virtual World Affairs Council event Thursday.

Austin Meyer, a journalist and documentarian, will share his short film, “With Grace,” with members and guests of the World Affairs Council of Sonoma County. It tells the story of a 34-year-old woman who is challenged to find quality medical care as she prepares to deliver her baby.

Meyer’s film provides an insightful look at how millions of women and girls around the globe are challenged by obstacles inhibiting healthy and safe births. He was awarded a National Geographic Explorer grant to create the film on Zambia’s struggling maternal healthcare system.

His work has been published by a range of media outlets, including National Geographic, The Washington Post, PBS NewsHour and The Atlantic magazine.

For information for the free 4 p.m. presentation, visit wacsc.org.