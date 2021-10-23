Santa Rosa fire caused by homeless camp, officials say

A homeless encampment played a role in a fire that damaged a vacant commercial building in Santa Rosa late Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. at Sonoma Avenue and South E Street, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Firefighters found flames coming from the building’s roof and side.

Thick smoke reduced firefighters’ visibility and no occupants were discovered.

Firefighters responded quickly and limited damage to the structure, but there was heavy smoke damage, according to the Fire Department.

The blaze was contained within 20 minutes of their arrival and it caused about $100,000 in damage.

The Fire Department reported the property was previously occupied by Burbank Housing.

