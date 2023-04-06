Fire causes $40,000 in damage to Santa Rosa building, nearby vehicle

A fire that started Wednesday night in a Santa Rosa building suite, which housed an armed forces recruiting center and a company that provides recovery services after disasters, caused about $40,000 in damage to the building and a vehicle close by, according to firefighters.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 6:40 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a roll-up door of a building in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw black smoke coming from the door in the back of a multi-unit, single-story commercial building, which houses the Armed Forces Recruiting Center and California State Restoration Co. Crews proceeded to the building’s back and found a fire and heavy smoke in one suite, which housed the restoration company.

No one was found in the suite, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the building.

Santa Rosa Fire is at scene of a working commercial structure fire in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Yolanda Ave. @SantaRosaPolice assisting with traffic control. Avoid the area. Fire dispatched at 6:44pm. 4 Engines, ladder truck, battalion and fire investigator assigned. pic.twitter.com/fa9fUN3Sto — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) April 6, 2023

The unit sustained smoke damage and damage caused by firefighting efforts, which included cutting a hole in the roof to allow smoke and heat to escape. A vehicle that was parked in the garage of the suite sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

The Armed Forces Recruiting Center was able to return to its portion of the building after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was an unattended heater, which sparked and spread to nearby combustible materials, according to the release.

