Santa Rosa Fire Department controls fire that began in homeless encampment near Highway 12
Santa Rosa firefighters quickly controlled a blaze that began Monday afternoon in a small homeless encampment just south of Highway 12 in Roseland.
Emergency dispatch received a number of calls just before 4 p.m. about the blaze, which callers worried was burning into trees near the highway.
Two fire engines, a battalion chief and a fire investigator responded and brought the blaze under control in minutes, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal told The Press Democrat in a phone interview about 20 minutes after the response began.
The encampment was occupied by just a few people. Tents, belongings and debris burned in the fire. No one was injured. The blaze ultimately did not ignite trees, he said, but did scorch them.
The fire took place where Roseland Avenue dead ends south of Highway 12 between Dutton Avenue and Stony Creek Avenue. The encampment was not far from El Mitote Food Park and other busy commercial areas along Sebastopol Avenue, the heart of the Roseland neighborhood.
The California Highway Patrol is in charge of any investigation into criminal charges, Lowenthal said.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
