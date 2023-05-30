An image posted to Twitter by the Santa Rosa Fire Department shows the location of a fire that began in a homeless encampment Monday afternoon.

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly controlled a blaze that began Monday afternoon in a small homeless encampment just south of Highway 12 in Roseland.

Emergency dispatch received a number of calls just before 4 p.m. about the blaze, which callers worried was burning into trees near the highway.

Two fire engines, a battalion chief and a fire investigator responded and brought the blaze under control in minutes, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal told The Press Democrat in a phone interview about 20 minutes after the response began.

The encampment was occupied by just a few people. Tents, belongings and debris burned in the fire. No one was injured. The blaze ultimately did not ignite trees, he said, but did scorch them.

The fire took place where Roseland Avenue dead ends south of Highway 12 between Dutton Avenue and Stony Creek Avenue. The encampment was not far from El Mitote Food Park and other busy commercial areas along Sebastopol Avenue, the heart of the Roseland neighborhood.

The California Highway Patrol is in charge of any investigation into criminal charges, Lowenthal said.

At 3:58pm, Santa Rosa Fire responded to multiple reports of a vegetation fire, Hwy 12 just west of Dutton Ave. 2 Engines, 1 Battalion Chief and 1 Fire Investigator assigned. Fire involves a homeless encampment. pic.twitter.com/HwFIwzxe2S — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 29, 2023

