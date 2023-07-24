Santa Rosa Fire Department knocks down grass fire on Jennings Avenue

Four fire engine crews responded Sunday afternoon to a grass fire off Jennings Avenue near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit line.

The crews contained the grass fire at half an acre, Santa Rosa Fire Department Division Chief Paul Lowenthal said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the burn on the east side of the SMART line at 3:38 p.m. and had contained the fire 20 minutes later, he said.

There were no injuries. A battalion chief and fire investigator also responded to the fire.

The cause remained under investigation, Lowenthal said.

