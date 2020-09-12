Santa Rosa Fire Department remembers lives lost on 9/11

The Santa Rosa Fire Department marked the 19th anniversary of 9/11 on social media with photos of its own piece of the World Trade Center.

The department has metal from the Twin Towers displayed at its Fire Training Center to honor those who died during the 2001 terrorist attacks, the department tweeted Friday.

The department received the metal piece from New York City in 2011, according to assistant fire marshal Paul Lowenthal. After undergoing an extensive application process with the New York Port Authority, it was shipped from the Staten Island yard to Santa Rosa.

Another piece of the World Trade Center also is on display at the Healdsburg Plaza. The steel I-beam from the Twin Towers was installed in 2012 after retired Healdsburg firefighter Ben Gilliam requested the piece from New York City’s fire department.

Former Healdsburg resident Fred Vellutini, whose grandson-in-law died in 9/11, paid for the memorial.