Santa Rosa Fire Department to hold controlled burn

The Santa Rosa Fire Department will conduct a controlled burn in the northern part of the city Saturday morning.

The effort will focus on a 9.73-acre state-owned parcel east of Old Redwood Highway, just north of Mendocino Avenue.

According to the Fire Department, prescribed vegetation management burns are “carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines.”

Benefits include reduced chances for major fires, cleansing of hazardous vegetation, and control or elimination of invasive and diseased plants.

Saturday’s burn is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and most activity will take place during the morning, the Fire Department said. Area residents may see smoke from the site.

A lane closure will be in place to allow firefighters to come and go from the scene, and the burn is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.

Once a prescribed burn is completed, crews typically monitor the site into the night and over several days, according to the Fire Department.

Saturday’s burn was originally scheduled for June 11, but it was canceled after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a “No Burn Day.”

Santa Rosa’s fire season began June 6, and area residents are encouraged to take measures to reduce the likelihood of fires igniting.

Steps include removing vegetation from around their homes and coming up with household emergency plans over the next several months.

