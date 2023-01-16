Santa Rosa fire displaces 3 people
A fire at a Santa Rosa home last week displaced a family of three, one dog and one cat, according to firefighters.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive, according to a news release.
When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the eaves. No injuries were reported.
The fire started in the garage and worked its way into the attic, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.
Firefighters contained the flames in about 20 minutes.
Crews stayed for about an hour after the fire was brought under control to extinguish hot spots and survey the area.
The home sustained moderate smoke damage and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. temporarily cut off power to the residence, Lowenthal said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the department has not found evidence indicating it was intentional.
