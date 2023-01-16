Santa Rosa fire displaces 3 people

A fire at a Santa Rosa home last week displaced a family of three, one dog and one cat, according to firefighters.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive, according to a news release.

*Structure Fire - Myrtlewood Drive* At 1:56PM this afternoon, Santa Rosa Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under 5 minutes to find a single-story, single-family dwelling with heavy smoke coming from the eves of the structure. Crews quickly extinguished the fire with an aggressive interior attack. While crews were extinguishing fire on the interior, crews cut ventilation holes on the roof to allow heat and smoke to escape from the structure. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for an additional 60 minutes for overhaul and extinguishment of all hot spots. Three occupants, one dog and one cat were displaced. Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants with housing needs. The fire is currently under investigation. RESPONSE: 5 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 Battalion Chiefs and 2 Fire Investigators Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Thursday, January 12, 2023

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the eaves. No injuries were reported.

The fire started in the garage and worked its way into the attic, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Firefighters contained the flames in about 20 minutes.

Crews stayed for about an hour after the fire was brought under control to extinguish hot spots and survey the area.

The home sustained moderate smoke damage and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. temporarily cut off power to the residence, Lowenthal said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the department has not found evidence indicating it was intentional.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.