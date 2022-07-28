Santa Rosa firefighters douse blaze that started at homeless camp

Firefighters contained a blaze Thursday morning that began at a homeless camp in north Santa Rosa, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at the site of the former Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel on Round Barn Boulevard, which was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire in 2017.

The blaze spread through about a quarter-acre of grass, shrubs and trees, according to Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s division chief fire marshal. He said firefighters got it under control in about 20 minutes.

No buildings were damaged and nobody was hurt, but the one tent at the camp was destroyed.

Investigators were unable to determine what caused the fire because the area was badly burned, but they traced its origin to the camp, according to Lowenthal. He said authorities did not find anybody at the camp.

The fire burned into an area where the Santa Rosa Fire Department did a prescribed burn last month. The recently burned area helped stop the fire’s spread, Lowenthal said.

“That showed the success of why we do projects like that,“ Lowenthal said.

The fire was the second in Santa Rosa this week that officials have connected to a homeless camp. The first one, on Monday, began at a camp on a small city-owned parcel in southwest Santa Rosa, officials said. The blaze did not damage any buildings but it destroyed the tent at the camp. The cause was undetermined.

