Santa Rosa firefighters investigating garage fire
Santa Rosa firefighters are investigating a fire that erupted in a garage Tuesday night.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at home in the 2400 block of Quail Hollow Drive, according to Redcom dispatchers. The scene is southeast of Piner and Fulton roads.
The call originally came in as a possible water heater fire before firefighters arrived.
They discovered a fire in the garage and nearby homes were threatened. The matter was elevated to a second-alarm fire before the blaze was contained around 6:30 p.m.
According to dispatchers, firefighters were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. and specifics on damages or injuries were not immediately available.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
