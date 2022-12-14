Subscribe

Santa Rosa firefighters investigating garage fire

The fire was reported in a residential area just before 6 p.m. It was contained about 30 minutes later.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2022, 8:50PM

Santa Rosa firefighters are investigating a fire that erupted in a garage Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at home in the 2400 block of Quail Hollow Drive, according to Redcom dispatchers. The scene is southeast of Piner and Fulton roads.

The call originally came in as a possible water heater fire before firefighters arrived.

They discovered a fire in the garage and nearby homes were threatened. The matter was elevated to a second-alarm fire before the blaze was contained around 6:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, firefighters were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. and specifics on damages or injuries were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette