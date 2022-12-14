Santa Rosa firefighters investigating garage fire

Santa Rosa firefighters are investigating a fire that erupted in a garage Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at home in the 2400 block of Quail Hollow Drive, according to Redcom dispatchers. The scene is southeast of Piner and Fulton roads.

The call originally came in as a possible water heater fire before firefighters arrived.

They discovered a fire in the garage and nearby homes were threatened. The matter was elevated to a second-alarm fire before the blaze was contained around 6:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, firefighters were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. and specifics on damages or injuries were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi