Santa Rosa firefighters, other Sonoma County fire crews sent to McKinney Fire

Four Santa Rosa firefighters along with firefighters from departments in Petaluma, Napa, Sonoma Valley and the Sonoma County Fire District are helping to battle an 80- mile wildfire burning uncontrolled in Yreka, officials said Sunday.

According to an 11:40 a.m. tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department, its firefighters left Saturday night to join other crews from the North Bay in protecting structures from the McKinney Fire.

Last night, Santa Rosa Fire sent @Cal_OES Engine 363 w/ a crew of 4 of our firefighters to #McKinnyFire in Shasta as part of a strike team w/ Petaluma Fire, Napa Fire, Sonoma Valley Fire and Sonoma County Fire District. The crews are currently proving structure defense in Yreka. pic.twitter.com/tkEE3cUH8o — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 31, 2022

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest on Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

Thunderstorms are a big concern in the area.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. “These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction.”

The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause was under investigation.

The blaze has torched trees along Highway 96, and the scorched remains of a pickup truck sat in a lane of the highway. Thick smoke covered the area and flames burned through hillsides in sight of homes. The fire Sunday cast an eerie, orange-brown hue, in one neighborhood where a brick chimney, stood surrounded by rubble and scorched vehicles.

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires. Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage yet, saying assessments would begin when it was safe to reach the area.

A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning “became active and escaped its containment line."

