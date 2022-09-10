Santa Rosa firefighter’s painting returns home to New York fire station after 21 years

Don Ricci came in for his shift at the Santa Rosa Fire Department around 8 a.m. on September 11, 2001. He remembers walking inside to a nearly empty building.

“Nobody was around,” he said.

He eventually found his peers huddled around the TV. They all watched in shock as the second tower fell.

“Your heart sank,” Ricci said. “You just knew.”

The rest of that day was surreal, but sometime that evening, Ricci, who doubles as an artist, found himself painting.

“It was about the only thing I could do,” he said. “I started with the flag and the debris field.” Before he knew it, he had made a $90,000 piece of art.

Several days after 9/11, a photo of Ricci’s painting made its way into Firehouse Magazine, and almost instantly, the Santa Rosa Fire Department began receiving calls from firefighters wanting to buy a print.

“People all over the country were crazy about it,” he said.

So Ricci and other firefighters at the department took out a $5,000 loan through their union and started the FDNY Relief fundraising campaign. They partnered with a group called Urban Digital Color and the San Francisco Calligraphers Guild to hand-craft 343 prints of Ricci’s original painting -- one for each firefighter who died at Ground Zero, with their names drawn by hand.

“It was a full-time job,” Ricci said. He said he spent 40-60 hours a week on the campaign between mid-September and January.

Ricci’s initial fundraising goal was $6,000. A few months later, FDNY Relief had raised almost $90,000 by selling prints, wine labels, and t-shirts with Ricci’s design. In January 2002, he and 18 other Santa Rosa firefighters went to Ground Zero to deliver the check to the victims’ families. Even though it was months later, Ricci remembers the building still smoldering.

Just last month, Santa Rosa Fire, where Ricci, now 50, still works -- got a call from Mike Weinstein, 58, of Long Island.

He was calling about a painting he had recently acquired. It was a print of Weinstein’s cousin, a New York firefighter named Stephen Belson, who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Weinstein wound up with the print after a family member was contacted by a retired Cal Fire captain. The captain, Terry Morgan, had apparently acquired the print years ago and wanted to donate it back to the family.

“My initial thoughts were like, ‘Seriously? Are you kidding me?’” Weinstein said. “Somebody did an artwork to raise money and they happened to pick my cousin? I thought that’s pretty cool.”

The print was dated a week after 9/11, and the artist was Don Ricci of Santa Rosa.

“[Ricci] did such amazing things 21 years ago...” Weinstein said. “And now this guy (Morgan) just happened to be moving, so he donates it. It comes somehow to me.”

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the annual memorial in New York City, Weinstein plans to bring Ricci’s painting, with his cousin’s name, to the firehouse where Belson worked before he died.

He plans to make sure that anyone who sees the print will be able to know all the hands it has pass through.

“I’m certainly gonna put on the back, ‘Don Ricci, Terry Morgan, and the people of Santa Rosa, California,’” Weinstein said.

Ricci, who has been a firefighter for 30 years, and who refers to the job as “a family tradition,” was touched when Weinstein reached out.

“It’s an honor to be part of it,” he said. “...It’s kind of my duty to never forget.”

