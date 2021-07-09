Subscribe

Santa Rosa firefighters rescue deer stuck in hammock

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2021, 1:40PM

Santa Rosa firefighters rescued a deer Thursday after the animal’s antlers became entangled in a hammock, according to a Facebook post from Santa Rosa Firefighters Local 1401.

Both the Santa Rosa Fire Department Engine 6 and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were dispatched to a Santa Rosa property to help the deer.

After state Department of Fish and Wildlife employees sedated the deer, firefighters cut the hammock away from the deer’s antlers.

“They then stood by as the sedation wore off and released the deer to carry on with its day,” the post read.

