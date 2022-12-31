Santa Rosa firefighters respond to barn fire
Santa Rosa firefighters responded around 6 p.m. Friday to a barn fire reported on Guerneville Road.
The structure was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived to the scene, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, which was located west of Lance Drive.
Three engines responded and a westbound lane along Guerneville Road was closed while crews handled the fire.
A large fire broke out earlier this week and destroyed a two-story duplex under construction near the scene, close to Guerneville and Marlow roads. No injuries were reported in that blaze, which fire investigators concluded was human-caused. No arrests, however, have been made.
This story will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: