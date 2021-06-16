Subscribe

Fire shuts down Santa Rosa Burger King

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2021, 4:18PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

A fire shut down a Santa Rosa Burger King restaurant indefinitely Wednesday afternoon, causing as much as $200,000 damage, according to city fire officials.

All staff and customers were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire happened at an eatery near Stony Point and Sebastopol roads just before 3:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to the scene discovered “moderate smoke” coming through the business and its roof, officials said.

Crews discovered the fire burning through the building’s attic and ventilation system. They cut openings in the roof to release smoke and heat.

The restaurant will not be reopened until repairs were done.

There were no specifics on what caused the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette