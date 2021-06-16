Fire shuts down Santa Rosa Burger King

A fire shut down a Santa Rosa Burger King restaurant indefinitely Wednesday afternoon, causing as much as $200,000 damage, according to city fire officials.

All staff and customers were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire happened at an eatery near Stony Point and Sebastopol roads just before 3:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to the scene discovered “moderate smoke” coming through the business and its roof, officials said.

Crews discovered the fire burning through the building’s attic and ventilation system. They cut openings in the roof to release smoke and heat.

The restaurant will not be reopened until repairs were done.

There were no specifics on what caused the fire.

