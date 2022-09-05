Santa Rosa firefighters respond to two small brush fires Sunday

Firefighters quickly extinguished two small vegetation fires Sunday in Santa Rosa that burned less than 2 acres.

A fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Ludwig Avenue on the city’s southwest outskirts.

A helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spotted the fire, which was about 50 feet by 100 feet and approaching two structures.

The fire is believed to have started on a property on Ludwig and spread north onto an open space owned by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the fire department said.

1 of 2 : At 4:30PM, Santa Rosa Fire responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the 1100 block of Ludwig Avenue. Henry 1 was in the area and reporter a 50x100ft fire with 2 structures threatened. The fire was quickly contained to 1 acre before it impacted homes on Yuba Drive. pic.twitter.com/p2nZ3BnWeU — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 5, 2022

The fire was contained to 1 acre before homes north of the open space on Yuba Drive were damaged, the department said.

Santa Rosa Fire dispatched one fire engine, two wildland engines and a fire investigator to the scene. Sonoma County Fire District assisted with the response.

Fire crews responded to an earlier fire just after noon in Roseland.

The Fire Department dispatched two engines and a wildland engine to Roseland Creek Park, a heavily wooded 20-acre space tucked between Burbank and McMinn avenues, according to the fire department.

Crews contained the fire to a quarter-acre and no structures were threatened.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.