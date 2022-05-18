Subscribe

Santa Rosa firefighters stop Howarth Park blaze

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2022, 2:18PM
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at Howarth Park in eastern Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was contained to about a quarter acre, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

It was reported at 1:36 p.m. south of the Spring Lake Loop Trail near Lake Ralphine in the southeast portion of the park. Several people were present when firefighters arrived, Lowenthal said.

The blaze was contained and under control by 2:45 p.m., officials said. Nobody was evacuated and no homes were threatened.

The fire burned vegetation in a rocky area and most damage was to a “pretty large oak” tree that had to be removed, Lowenthal said.

Firefighters remained at the burn site to extinguish hot spots and investigate the cause of the blaze, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

