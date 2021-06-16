Firefighters responding to vegetation fire in Santa Rosa

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa, the fire department said.

The blaze is in the 1600 block of Burbank Avenue near McMinn Avenue.

No homes have burned and no evacuations have been ordered, the fire department said in a Twitter post.

