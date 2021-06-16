Subscribe

Firefighters responding to vegetation fire in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2021, 12:56PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa, the fire department said.

The blaze is in the 1600 block of Burbank Avenue near McMinn Avenue.

No homes have burned and no evacuations have been ordered, the fire department said in a Twitter post.

Check back for more on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette