Santa Rosa firefighters save ducklings from storm drain

When the crew of Santa Rosa Fire Station 10 in southwest Santa Rosa got a knock on their door Monday asking for help saving a brood of ducklings, they may have been expecting an April Fools’ joke.

But this was no joke. A local resident had heard the peeping of ducklings from beneath a storm drain about a block from the station on Corporate Center Parkway just before 4 p.m. and headed straight to the firefighters for help.

The Engine 10 crew responded and found five ducklings in a storm drain at the corner of Corporate Center Parkway and Apollo Way, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department community outreach specialist and spokesperson Krista Butts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.75299359999998&lat=38.41961150659332&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The crew did a quick air monitor check in the drain, Butts said, to make sure it was safe to descend before paramedic-firefighter Daniel Bush-Crispo climbed down to retrieve the animals, placing them in a United States Postal Service bin that the woman who reported the ducklings had on hand, according to Butts.

The crew did not see the ducks’ mother anywhere, Butts said.

Firefighters suspected the mother either took off or the ducklings may have traveled to that point in the drain after falling into it at another location.

Without any other adult ducks around, Butts said the woman who reported the ducklings took them to the Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County on Chanate Road.