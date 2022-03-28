Santa Rosa firefighters save man on roof of burning home

Firefighters rescued a man stuck on the roof of a burning home in west Santa Rosa on Sunday night, officials said.

They also saved a cat and a bearded dragon from the two-story home in the 3000 block of Lois Krohn Drive.

The fire was reported at 7:38 p.m., according to a Santa Rosa Fire Department report.

The first firefighters to arrive saw black smoke pouring out of the front door and the second-story windows, officials said.

A young man was hanging on to a narrow, steep section of the roof overhanging the first floor. He had climbed down from a window on the second story to escape the heat and smoke, officials said.

Structure Fire w/ Rescue Lois Krohn Dr last night. House on fire w/ a person trapped on the roof, escaped via window due to heat & smoke. FFs used ladder to rescue, Cat overcome by smoke resuscitated. Fire under control in 20 minutes. $250K in damage. pic.twitter.com/BaEtFc4xRB — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) March 28, 2022

Firefighters brought the man down on a ladder. He was not injured, officials said.

They then went in the house with hoses to make sure nobody was inside, finding only the two pets.

The cat, which had been overcome by smoke, was resuscitated by paramedics and taken to a veterinarian by its owners, officials said.

Nobody else was hurt.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the house and displaced the four adults who lived there, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. It was started accidentally, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.