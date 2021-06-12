Santa Rosa firefighters tackle house fire

Santa Rosa firefighters were battling a house fire Friday night.

It was reported just after 8 p.m. at Marsh Court and Peterson Lane, according to the Fire Department. The intersection is in a residential area east of Piner High School in the northwest part of town.

Five firetrucks are at the scene and crews contained the fire shortly after 8:30 p.m.

