Santa Rosa flower sellers get ready for the most romantic day of the year

Florists everywhere were busy putting the finishing touches on bouquets headed for sweethearts, family members and perhaps secret crushes in time for Valentine’s Day,

In Santa Rosa employees at Papillon Floral Designs were busy wrapping bouquets and perfecting arrangements while displays of flowers and gift baskets appeared at pop-up stands on Sebastopol Ave. in Roseland.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day in 2023 with average spending on family members and significant others expected to be $131.