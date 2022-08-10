Santa Rosa freezes applications for new unhosted vacation rentals, caps number citywide

Some Santa Rosa vacation rental owners planning to expand their business or register with the city will have to wait until next year to begin operating under new emergency rules approved Tuesday.

In a 5-2 vote, the Santa Rosa City Council supported limiting the number of short-term rentals where the owner does not live on the property – known as non-hosted rentals – to 198 citywide. The council also prohibited new applications until permanent rules are adopted, essentially setting a moratorium on new non-hosted rentals.

The cap represents the number of non-hosted rentals that have already been approved by staff and the more than 100 applications under review.

“We clearly have not figured this out yet and we need to make sure that we are crafting rules before we have too many people in the process and change too many things,” Mayor Chris Rogers said. “Until we have our rules in place long-term, I think it’s reasonable for us to put a cap in place right now. It’s one shade away from calling it a moratorium.”

Council members Tom Schwedhelm and John Sawyer voted against the emergency ordinance, which required support of five of seven council members to pass. Schwedhelm said he supported staff’s recommendation of a higher cap while Sawyer said the new rules didn’t address residents’ concerns and were too restrictive.

Hosted rentals where the owner lives in the home or on the property are not affected by the new rules.

The council also supported expanding enforcement action to operators in good standing that were grandfathered in prior to the city adopting regulations for short-term rentals last October. The council also imposed an annual renewal fee for registered vacation rentals.

The changes went into effect immediately after the council’s vote, at the end of a three-and-a-half hour discussion where dozens of residents spoke out during the public portion of the meeting.

The rules left residents who say short-term rentals are a nuisance and have impacted the character of their neighborhoods seeking stricter action from city officials. But the cap angered operators who say vacation rentals help support tourism and bring in thousands of dollars annually to the city.

“I personally think you should limit the number of unhosted short-term rentals to zero,” said Marie Piazza, a 35-year resident of northwest Santa Rosa who said the house next door to hers was turned into a vacation rental a few years back.

Santa Rosa has issued 120 permits for short-term rentals and nearly 150 applications are under review, with the majority being for non-hosted rentals.

Vacation rentals generated just under $1 million – $970,000 – in lodging taxes in fiscal year 2021-2022, which ended June 30, and brought in about $300,000 in permit fees, according to the city.

Countywide, there are an estimated 2,459 short-term rentals, including about 1,485 in unincorporated areas governed by Sonoma County, which last week adopted a more sweeping set of regulations, widening areas where they are prohibited and capping the number in other areas outside cities.

Supporters, including rental property owners, note they help support a local tourism economy valued at about $2 billion a year.

But complaints about vacation rentals have continued to pour into City Hall since the council in October adopted a framework for short-term rentals to operate in Santa Rosa.

The ordinance sought to reduce fire safety risks, preserve housing stock and protect residential characteristics of neighborhoods. The new rules govern where rentals can operate, who can own such properties and how many, sets capacity and noise limits, bans rentals from being used for events and sets fire safety requirements.

Planning staff hope the cap and other changes will help address a rush of applications filed and an increase in complaints.

Council members signaled support for more comprehensive amendments to the ordinance that would address concerns over noise and public safety and more efficient enforcement efforts to crack down on bad actors. Additional changes are likely to come back to council next spring.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.