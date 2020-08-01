Chris Smith: Santa Rosa friends cycle along the West Coast, raise money for NAACP

Matt Daly and Mitchell Solkov, best buds since Rincon Valley Middle School, yearned for a physically challenging summer adventure. But the nation is gripped both by an unbridled pandemic and sociopolitical eruption over systemic injustice.

Even though this is Daly’s last summer break as he girds for year two of medical school and Solkov is about to start graduate school in Texas, perhaps it would best for them just to stay home.

Fat chance.

Instead these friends, both 23, found a way to honor both the COVID-19 crisis and the quest for racial equality.

On June 15, they saddled up onto bicycles in Washington, just this side of the Canadian border, then they practiced social distancing while pedaling 1,839 miles to the border with Mexico. As they went, they raised dollars for the NAACP.

And they exercised joy.

Both guys, who graduated together from Maria Carrillo High School in 2014 and UC Santa Barbara in ’18, recalled in separate interviews how they marveled while riding beneath the redwoods of Humboldt County’s Avenue of the Giants.

“For about 15 miles, we were just floating through the trees,” said Solkov, a brown-haired and hazel-eyed member of the pioneer Sonoma County family that operates Santa Rosa’s landmark Imwalle Gardens farm and produce stand.

He and Daly, a blond surfer, listened to music through earbuds or simply savored the silence. “It was so nice to just tune into nothing,” said Solkov, who’s a serious musician like his dad, Van, and is about to head to Texas for graduate school.

They slept at campgrounds when they could. “Oregon was really challenging because all of the state campgrounds were closed because of COVID-19,” Solkov said. In that state, he and Daly mostly set out their bedrolls in the wilds.

At the campgrounds they found open, the cyclists spoke with people about their cause and the highlights of the journey. It thrilled Daly to describe his motivation to a wide-eyed boy of about 10 who seemed awed by the concept of riding the entire length of the West Coast.

“A bicycle helps you see the world through a new lens,” said Daly, who’s studying at UCLA to become a physician. He said the journey convinced him that you miss too much while traveling by car, and that walking great distances is too slow and becomes monotonous. So going by bike is just right.

...

THE ADVENTURERS carried everything they needed — camping gear, a bit of food, a few pieces of clothing — on their steel-framed bikes. As they started out, they lugged some stuff they turned out not to need.

“I brought a water filter, we both did,” Solkov said, “but we didn’t use them once.” They lightened their loads to about between 40 and 50 pounds each by shipping some nonessential stuff home to Santa Rosa.

They rode 40 or 50 miles some days, up to double that other days. It depended on how early they got started, and what the terrain and the wind and the pavement were like.

“Our biggest day was 110 miles and 4,000 to 5,000 feet of elevation gain,” Solkov said. As they went, they used social media to update relatives, friends and people who supported their mission by going onto GoFundMe and donating to the legal defense and educational fund of the NAACP.

...

MEMORABLE MOMENTS were many.

One day they grunted up Mendocino County’s Leggett Grade, bound for the coast. Solkov recalls cresting and then sailing downhill, feeling like he was flying.

He noticed just up ahead that his buddy has stopped and was on the side of Highway 1. Solkov shot Daly a “You OK?” gesture.

“I was pretty sure he signaled that he was good,” Solkov said. So he rode on, digging the glide toward Rockport and Fort Bragg.

At last he stopped to let his best friend catch up. “I was chilling, eating peanut butter,” Solkov said.

After a good long while, up pedaled Daly. He wasn’t the happiest that Solkov ever saw him.

“Dude!” Daly exclaimed. “I was not OK.”

A tire had gone flat and Solkov was carrying the repair tools. Daly had improvised, and it wasn’t easy.

Big oops.

DALY SMILES upon recalling pedaling sharply uphill at Big Sur, sweating buckets, when a car passed and a familiar voice shouted to him.

It was a cousin from Santa Rosa, Katie Daly. The Santa Rosa High grad was headed south for college with her sister, Shannon.

The four of them hung out together, then the sisters continued driving south and on July 19 whooped and hollered and held balloons and signs as they greeted the cyclists at the Mexican border.

What a trip it was. Both Solkov and Daly tell of having a whole new appreciation for the beauty of the West Coast and the value of an adventure, especially one that does a bit of good for humanity.

Their GoFundMe appeal has so far brought in for the NAACP a bit more than $3,000.

Today, Matt Daly is back in Southern California, preparing for his second year of medical school and knowing he’ll likely be much older when he has another summer free. His buddy, Mitch Solkov, is just days away from setting off with his upright bass to Denton, north of Dallas-Fort Worth, to commence graduate school at the University of North Texas.

They’re feeling far better off after their purposeful ride along the West Coast. Said Solkov, “It was a great way for me to leave and head east.”

