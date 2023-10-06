A garage fire on West Steele Lane in northwest Santa Rosa displaced a family of about six adults Thursday night, fire officials said.

At 11:07 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received a call about a fire in the garage of a house across from the Hilliard Comstock Baseball Fields, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find moderate to heavy smoke coming from the home’s garage, he said, and residents were evacuating.

The fire was burning up a wall into the attic, and fire personnel were able to suppress the flames within about 20 minutes.

No one was injured, Jenkins said, and overall damage was estimated at $20,000 due to to minimal smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be electrical in nature, officials said.

Jenkins said about six adult occupants were temporarily displaced, but will likely be able to reoccupy their home soon.

