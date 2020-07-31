Santa Rosa girl, 12, goes missing from her home

Santa Rosa officers are seeking help with finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday afternoon.

Delilah Currans has dark brown curly hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long yellow robe, blue shirt with an owl on it, a knit cap and pink sunflower glasses sometime between 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at her Lomitas Avenue home near Steele Lane and Mendocino Avenue, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

She was seen at the Safeway on Mendocino Avenue at 1:20 p.m., police said. On Thursday evening, officers had set up a command post at the gas station near the Safeway and were canvassing a nearby park with a photo of the girl, according to dispatch reports and witnesses.

Currans is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was carrying two backpacks— one that’s pink with the words “LOL Dolls” and another that is turquoise.

She’s considered high-risk due to her age and medical conditions, police said.

The agency asked anyone who sees Currans to call the department at 707-528-5222.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a revised description of the clothing Currans was wearing.