Santa Rosa giving away 12,000 weather radios

Santa Rosa, bolstered by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be distributing thousands of weather radios to residents in April and May.

The city has scheduled four radio giveaways in the form of drive-thru events and will prioritize residents in areas that are more vulnerable to wildfire.

Residents are asked to look up their designated evacuation zone first to determine their eligibility. You can do that at srcity.org/3368.

“Since 2017, the City has continued to make improvements in emergency alerting capabilities including identifying tools that can operate during power outages and cell tower failures,” Fire Chief Scott Westrope said in a statement. “The City's distribution of NOAA radios will not only assist those Santa Rosa residents that live within our wildland urban interface area but also those most vulnerable within our community by providing yet another layer to our notification system.”

https://arcg.is/0mv1jD0

The first giveaway will be April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berger Center, 6633 Oakmont Drive. This is for residents in the following evacuation zones: Oakmont North, Oakmont South, Pythian and Stonebridge.

The second event will be April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maria Carrillo High School, 6975 Montecito Boulevard. This is for residents in the following zones Northeast 2, Northeast 3, Calistoga North and Calistoga South.

The third drive-thru will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at Herbert Slater Middle School, 3500 Sonoma Ave. This is for the Spring Lake, Summerfield and Melita evacuation zones.

The fourth is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Rincon Ridge Park, 3960 Park Gardens Drive. This is for residents in the following zones: Fountaingrove 1, Fountaingrove 2 and Montecito Heights.

The city may schedule additional events as supply allows. The giveaway is made possible by a $318,000 grant FEMA awarded to Santa Rosa and about $106,000 in city funding.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.