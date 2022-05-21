Santa Rosa grapples with how much more to pay council members, who earn less than officials in other counties

•Directly elected mayor: The committee weighed but ultimately was split on recommending an amendment to the charter that would call for electing the mayor by a citywide vote rather than having the mayor selected by council members. Some committee members felt having a directly-elected mayor could help the city better leverage relationships with state and federal lawmakers but others said it was a solution in search of a problem.

•Expanding voting rights for noncitizens in local elections: Though the committee felt expanding voting rights to noncitizens was fair and would give that population a voice in local matters, members felt the city should further examine the issue to better understand how it would be implemented.

•Lower threshold for ballot initiatives: The proposal didn’t gain traction among committee members and wasn’t considered.

•Strong mayor: The proposal was not considered after failing to gain traction among committee members.

•Instituting ranked choice voting in council elections: Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than electing one candidate for office and sets a process for an instant runoff if none of the candidates receive a majority of the first-choice votes. Most committee members opposed shifting to ranked choice voting, which is used in four Bay Area cities, citing increased costs to run the election.

Proposals that were rejected or not considered:

•Charter update and modernization: The committee recommended several small changes to update the charter language and revisions to clarify certain city procedures, such as allowing the city to craft a two-year budget or more frequent amendments to the charter, that would appear on the ballot as one comprehensive question.

•Ratifying district-based elections: Santa Rosa switched to district elections in 2018 under threat of a lawsuit that claimed the city’s at-large elections disenfranchised minority voters but the city charter still says elected officials are elected at large. The proposal would bring the charter language in line with how elections are conducted but if it fails it could be up to a judge to decide the future of the city’s election method.

The committee’s recommendations will be presented to the Santa Rosa City Council during a study session at noon May 24 and the council is expected to decide July 12 which measures will be sent to the ballot.

Some topics, like addressing climate change to the regulation of rental properties, weren’t explored as the committee felt changes wouldn’t require an amendment to the charter and could be accomplished through council action.

A committee of 21 Santa Rosa residents spent six months studying updates to the city charter. Changes to the city’s guiding government document must be approved by voters.

Should Santa Rosa council members receive a wage more commensurate with what many say is their full-time job?

It’s a question the City Council will consider asking voters this November.

Increasing council compensation from the basic $800 monthly stipend could attract more diverse and qualified candidates for public office and would more fairly reflect the hours put into the job, proponents say.

A committee reviewing the city’s charter, effectively its constitution, has recommended sending a measure to the ballot that would ask voters to raise council pay. It’s one of a dozen topics the committee studied, and the panel will present their final report to the council on May 24.

“If your intention is to get a good cross section of the public who is able to serve, then you need to provide more meaningful pay,” Mayor Chris Rogers said. “People shouldn’t have to make a choice between being a voice for their community and putting food on the table.”

Attracting working-age candidates from diverse backgrounds has remained a challenge across Sonoma County, where no council members receive more than a basic stipend. Santa Rosa’s mayor receives $14,400 annually while council members earn $9,600, plus benefits.

The pay is pittance, some wage hike proponents note, in the face of skyrocketing housing costs and other economic pressures that have long made the Bay Area one of the most expensive places to live in the nation.

Under the committee’s proposal, pay would be tied to the area median income, a figure set by federal housing officials and updated each year. The mayor would receive 100% of the median income for a three-person household, $92,500, and council members would receive two-thirds of that, or just under $62,000.

That’s a more than sixfold increase over the current stipend.

The proposal has spawned a robust debate among local government observers and interest groups.

Santa Rosa council members, former elected officials and organizations including the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association support pay raises but differ on how to achieve more meaningful compensation. Some want to see more moderate increases and are opposed to creating fully paid positions.

Council members appear poised to let voters have a say. A proposal to give raises failed in 2002.

A sixfold increase

Under the city charter, pay is set by state law and can be raised through ordinance or by ballot referral.

Santa Rosa officials receive the highest pay among municipal leaders in Sonoma County but pay lags behind cities in neighboring counties. San Rafael council members are paid $13,200, while the Napa mayor receives $34,440 and council members are paid $17,220.

Across similarly sized cities in the Bay Area’s nine counties, elected officials in Santa Rosa are among the lowest paid.

The charter committee reviewed the mayor’s calendar and heard testimony from former elected officials about the workload.

Members weighed different methods for increasing pay that would’ve resulted in a jump to $33,000 if tied to the lowest paid employee at City Hall — or up to $169,000 if tied to what Sonoma County supervisors earn.

The council also could legally increase pay through ordinance, bypassing the charter amendment process and voter approval. State law allows 5% annual increases that can be applied retroactively to the last time pay was increased. The council has never used that mechanism.

A proposed increase under that provision would bump pay up to $17,760 for council members and $26,640 for the mayor, according to a staff analysis, but committee members felt it wasn’t sufficient.

Ultimately, the committee recommended permanently setting pay to the area median income for a three-person household.

Council pay would be adjusted annually as the rate changes and the council could consider imposing financial penalties for absences or reductions if there are citywide salary cuts, under the committee’s proposal.

Voters in Berkeley approved a similar measure in 2020.

What would meaningful pay mean for the city?

Rogers, 34, said city councils across the county are still largely made up of people who are retired or have independent sources of wealth, effectively sidelining a broader cross section of the community who might be interested in serving in local elected office.

The demands that accompany public service mean it can become a full-time job, between preparing for and attending meetings, public appearances and meeting with constituents without the full-time pay. Many working-age officials have second jobs to supplement their limited stipends.