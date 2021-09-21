Santa Rosa gunfire leads to two arrests

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Monday after gunfire was reported in a residential area the previous night, police said.

The suspects, Manual Avina, 27, and Eliseo Martinez-Zepeda, 28, were taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Monday near Kerney and Harwood street, according to Santa Rosa police.

Earlier, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers investigated reports of someone shooting into the air near West and South avenues in the southwest region of the city.

An investigation identified a suspect vehicle registered to an address near Kerney and Harwood. That’s about 2½ miles north of where the gunfire occurred.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle when it appeared around 12:50 a.m. Monday and the passenger, identified as Martinez-Zepeda, ran from the scene, according to police.

An officer chased Martinez-Zepeda and arrested him on suspicion of resisting arrest, probation violation and having three warrants issued for his arrest.

The driver, identified as Avina, was detained while another officer searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with spent shell casings, police said.

Avina was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, negligent discharge of a gun, having a concealed firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi