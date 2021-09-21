Subscribe

Santa Rosa gunfire leads to two arrests

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2021, 5:40PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Monday after gunfire was reported in a residential area the previous night, police said.

The suspects, Manual Avina, 27, and Eliseo Martinez-Zepeda, 28, were taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Monday near Kerney and Harwood street, according to Santa Rosa police.

Earlier, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers investigated reports of someone shooting into the air near West and South avenues in the southwest region of the city.

An investigation identified a suspect vehicle registered to an address near Kerney and Harwood. That’s about 2½ miles north of where the gunfire occurred.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle when it appeared around 12:50 a.m. Monday and the passenger, identified as Martinez-Zepeda, ran from the scene, according to police.

An officer chased Martinez-Zepeda and arrested him on suspicion of resisting arrest, probation violation and having three warrants issued for his arrest.

The driver, identified as Avina, was detained while another officer searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with spent shell casings, police said.

Avina was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, negligent discharge of a gun, having a concealed firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette